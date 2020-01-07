PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is less than two week away and the African American Museum and Citizens Bank are releasing details about some special events. This year’s theme for the celebration is “Read, Write, Resist” which explores the value of literacy in the movement to resist injustice.
“Our celebration here at the African American Museum will include four days of activities culminated in a free, discounted day here at the museum on MLK Day on Jan. 20,” said Patricia Wilson Aden, president and CEO of the African American Museum in Philadelphia.
The free and discounted tickets are thanks to a $25,000 contribution from Citizens Bank.
This is the 14th year they’ve teamed up with the museum to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
For more information on the museum’s Martin Luther King Day events, click here.
