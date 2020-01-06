  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Concord Township news, Local, Local TV


CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Dramatic new video shows as flames rip through a garage in Concord Township, Delaware County. An Eyewitness News viewer recorded video of several cars and a camper going up in flames.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday on Summit Avenue.

At last check, there’s no word on what sparked the fire.

