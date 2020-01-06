UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — The Upper Darby School District had a change of heart and revised its policy that banned most of the public from sporting events. The district initially decided to limit attendance to students, parents and family members invited by the teams and students from visiting teams.
The change came after a fight in the stands at a basketball game last month.
Under the newest rules, anyone can attend, but there will be designated seating sections for students and visitors.
“It is the expectation of the Upper Darby School District that anyone attending an event display proper decorum. Students must act in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct at District-sponsored events. It is important to the District that it provides a safe environment where student athletes can display their talent and where visitors can enjoy the game. Students who violate the District Code of Conduct will be disciplined in accordance with District policy. Students and visitors could also be subject to criminal prosecution by the Upper Darby Police for any violation of the PA Crimes Code,” the school district said in a Facebook post.
Police will also increase their presence at sporting events.
