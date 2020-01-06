WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware man has been charged in federal court for allegedly using an incendiary device to damage a Planned Parenthood location in Newark on Jan. 3. U.S. Attorney David Weiss announced charges against 18-year-old Samuel Gulick, of Middletown, on Monday.

According to court documents, Gulick was captured on surveillance video standing on the front porch of Planned Parenthood at 2:16 a.m. on Jan. 3, spray-painting “Deus Vult” in red letters.

Gulick then lit and object an threw it at the front window of the facility. It then exploded as Gulick ran away, according to court documents.

Officials say the building’s front window and porched were damaged.

Authorities were able to identify Gulick through surveillance video and his social media posts, which included the phrase “Deus Vult” and several anti-abortion posts.

He was arrested by the FBI on Jan. 4.

Gulick has been charged with maliciously damaging a building used in interstate commerce through the use of fire or destructive device, intentionally damaging a facility that provides reproductive health services and possession of an unregistered destructive device under the National Firearms Act.

If convicted, Gulick faces between five and 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.