PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An area of low pressure will slide by to the south of our area Tuesday evening, leading to a rain and snow mix that may impact your evening commute.
The day will start out dry, with clouds moving in by late morning. The precipitation will likely begin after 4 p.m., starting as light rain to the southeast and possibly a rain and snow mix in the city, with areas of light snow or snow showers to the north and west.
Once the sun goes down and colder air arrives, the system will be strengthening offshore and the rain will change over to a period of snow.
This is a quick-hitting system and temperatures will be well above freezing at the surface, but there is a chance that snow could briefly come down heavily, especially over interior South Jersey later Tuesday night, leading to slightly higher accumulation totals.
As of now, we expect a grassy coating to an inch or so around the city and suburbs, with just a coating at best likely north and west.
Areas to the south and east will be very track- and timing-dependent, but if the rain changes over to a brief period of heavy snow, localized amounts of over an inch are possible.
The system will exit the coast by midnight, leaving a colder, windy day for Wednesday with the chance of a stray snow shower or squall.
