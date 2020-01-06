  • CBS 3On Air

By Kate Bilo
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Weather


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An area of low pressure will slide by to the south of our area Tuesday evening, leading to a rain and snow mix that may impact your evening commute.

The day will start out dry, with clouds moving in by late morning. The precipitation will likely begin after 4 p.m., starting as light rain to the southeast and possibly a rain and snow mix in the city, with areas of light snow or snow showers to the north and west.

Credit: CBS3

Once the sun goes down and colder air arrives, the system will be strengthening offshore and the rain will change over to a period of snow.

This is a quick-hitting system and temperatures will be well above freezing at the surface, but there is a chance that snow could briefly come down heavily, especially over interior South Jersey later Tuesday night, leading to slightly higher accumulation totals.

As of now, we expect a grassy coating to an inch or so around the city and suburbs, with just a coating at best likely north and west.

Credit: CBS3

Areas to the south and east will be very track- and timing-dependent, but if the rain changes over to a brief period of heavy snow, localized amounts of over an inch are possible.

The system will exit the coast by midnight, leaving a colder, windy day for Wednesday with the chance of a stray snow shower or squall.

