PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re still holding onto your Christmas tree, you can now recycle it in Philadelphia. The city’s tree recycling program kicked off Monday.
You can drop off trees at one of six sanitation convenience centers across the city.
They’re on Delaware Avenue, West Glenwood Avenue, South 63rd Street, Domino Lane and Umbria Street, State Road and Ashburner Street and Grays Avenue.
The centers are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Click here for other drop-off locations.
