PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say a motorcyclist was killed in an accident Monday night in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section. The crash happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. on the 7700 block of State Road.
Officials say the motorcyclist was involved in a crash with another vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word on the victim’s identity.
There is no word on any other injuries or what led to the crash.
