  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say a motorcyclist was killed in an accident Monday night in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section. The crash happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. on the 7700 block of State Road.

Officials say the motorcyclist was involved in a crash with another vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word on the victim’s identity.

Credit: CBS3

There is no word on any other injuries or what led to the crash.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 

Comments