PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say a man was killed in a house fire in Philadelphia’s Holme Circle section Monday night. Family and friends gathered at the scene Monday night. In front of them, a home that just hours before was filled with smoke and flames.

The fire call came just after 5:30 p.m. It was made by a Pennsylvania Gas Works employee, who according to authorities, was on the block looking into an unrelated issue at a different home

“The PGW worker who was on scene realized there was smoke coming out of 8205 around the doorway, so they called their dispatched center and they activated the 911 system,” Deputy Fire Chief Vincent Mulray said.

Firefighters arrived in four minutes and were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but in doing so, made a somber discovery.

“They stretched the water line into the second floor, they extinguished the fire there. They found a little more fire on the first floor, where they also found one adult male deceased in the first floor,” Mulray said.

Officials say no one else was home at the time, and if not for the smoke seen by the PGW worker, this fire could have easily grown and could have spread to adjoining and nearby properties.

“The fire appeared to have started on the first floor and extended to the second floor. Most of the smoke was contained to the original fire building and all the fire was contained to that also,” Mulray said.

The deputy fire chief said that there were working smoke detectors in that home.