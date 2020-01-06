Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say an elderly man was killed in a house fire in Philadelphia’s Holme Circle section Monday night. Officials say the fire was reported at a home on the 8200 block of Colfax Street around 5:30 p.m.
Officials say fire was placed under control just before 6 p.m.
An elderly man was found dead in the basement, according to officials. His exact age and identity is not known at this time.
There is no word on what started the fire.
