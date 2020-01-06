March Planned For Missing 5-Year-Old Dulce Maria Alavez After Nearly 4 Months Since Disappearance

Comments
BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – It’s been nearly four months since a 5-year-old South Jersey girl disappeared, and family and friends are determined to keep her name alive. They plan to march Monday morning in honor of Dulce Maria Alavez.
The little girl went missing from a playground in Bridgeton, back on Sept. 16, 2019.
Supporters hope the march to city hall will raise more awareness about Dulce’s disappearance.
Authorities don’t have any new leads on the child’s whereabouts.
