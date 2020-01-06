



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins made it known that he won’t be back with the Birds unless he gets a new contract. Jenkins told reporters a day after the Eagles’ playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks he wants “to get compensated” for what he’s worth.

“I want to be valued, I want to get compensated for what I think I’m worth, but I want to win, I want to be in a good locker room. I’m a prideful person who enjoys to compete and win but I’m not a dummy either. At this point in my career, I weigh all those things,” Jenkins said as he was cleaning out his locker on Monday.

Malcolm Jenkins expects a new contract. pic.twitter.com/IgiTxlyZou — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 6, 2020

The 32-year-old Jenkins is going into the last year of his five-year, $40.5 million contract he signed in 2016.

“I won’t be back under the same deal,” Jenkins said, according to NFL.com.

Jenkins been a team leader and an absolute ironman for the Birds since leaving the Saints in 2014. He hasn’t missed a start and has played over 2,400 consecutive defensive snaps since the start of the 2017 playoffs.

Jenkins, a vocal leader for the Eagles and a versatile player who lines up everywhere in Jim Schwartz’s defense, led the Birds with 80 tackles, forced four fumbles and had 2 1/2 sacks. He plays safety, cornerback and linebacker and does whatever is needed.

“At this point, I feel like I put together a good season, I’ve done everything I could to try to prove my worth and hopefully it works out,” Jenkins said.

In June, Jenkins missed voluntary OTAs for the first time in his career, leading many to speculate his absence was over a contract dispute.

I love this team, I love this city, and I love this game! I have no regrets… after 11 seasons, I’m healthy, energized, and poised to continue to play at a high level. My greatest motivations are my teammates and I’m damn proud to be their leader 😤#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/HuFLZmu9sy — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) January 6, 2020

According to NFL.com, Jenkins’ base salary for the 2020 season is $7.6 million. His $8.75 million annual average salary ranks him 11th among safeties.

“I’m not one to beg and I’m a very prideful person. What I put out there this year, what I put on tape, what I’ve given to this team is more than enough. I can’t do any more. For me, I feel good about that,” Jenkins said.

In his six seasons with the Birds, Jenkins has been named to three Pro Bowls and has recorded 5 1/2 sacks, 11 interceptions and 12 forced fumbles. More importantly, he was the linchpin of the defense that helped captured the Eagles’ first Super Bowl championship.

