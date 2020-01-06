PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A locker room clean out in early January usually signifies you got close, but not close enough. The Eagles lost to the Seahawks 17-9 on Sunday, ending their third consecutive playoff appearance.

The team cleaned out their lockers on Monday.

The Eagles said goodbye to the 2019 season that saw them overcome a ton of injuries that really stretched their roster to its brink.

But they found guys that can ball and that will help them out next year.

However, this team has a lot of questions heading into the offseason.

On the yearly checklist for the Eagles, they got the first check mark done but there’s definitely more to play off and plan for next year.

“Our goals are much bigger than the NFC East, the standards are much higher than the NFC East, but that’s our first goal every year. And so we achieved one of our goals,” Zach Ertz said.

Ertz also said he doesn’t want to play anywhere else in his career and called Philadelphia the place he wants to be.

Players did continue to address the helmet-to-helmet hit from Jadeveon Clowney on Carson Wentz that knocked the Eagles quarterback out of the game, but no one seemed to think there was an ill-intent, although it probably deserved a flag.

No one said it determined the actual outcome of the game.