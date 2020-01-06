



AUDUBON, N.J. (CBS) — A suspect is behind bars in the stabbing death of a deli owner in Audubon, Camden County. Court documents say Jerry Pastore, the owner of the Shamrock Deli, was allegedly killed by a teen seeking a job at the deli on Friday afternoon.

The deli reopened Monday following the deadly stabbing. They are closing two hours early this evening so employees, family and the community can come together and mourn.

“It’s horrible, terrible for the guy and his family,” one person said.

According to court documents, Pastore was allegedly killed by 18-year-old Dyheam Williams, who had applied for a job at the deli.

Witnesses told police a teen who had stopped by several times in recent weeks came by again to check on his job application. He allegedly got into an argument with Pastore, then stole the tip jar and ran outside.

Pastore chased after him and a struggle ensued.

Williams then allegedly stabbed Pastore nearly a dozen times, causing the 57-year-old man’s death.

“You hear anything like that happen in your neighborhood is one thing, but when it’s someone you know or the store you use, it’s very shocking news,” deli customer Justin Fiedler said.

Thanks to fingerprints, security video and finding Williams’ job application, police arrested the teen at his home in Lindenwold on Sunday.

The outpouring of love for Pastore and his deli is evident not only from customers who stopped by, but the 600-plus people who donated to a GoFundMe that customer Angelina Taylor set up for the Pastore family.

“It’s a helpless feeling knowing that something tragic happened and you can’t just like jump over there and help out in that moment so I went online and I created a GoFundMe and it blew up over night,” Taylor said.

Taylor also organized a vigil Monday night for people who knew Pastore well, or even just appreciated his longtime business, to come together and show their support.

“So, I hope that it’s going to be a good turnout and I hope that we can honor Jerry and pay our respects as a community,” Taylor said.

Williams has been remanded to the Camden County Jail.