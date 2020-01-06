Comments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A music teacher from Delaware County is in the running for a prestigious award presented by The Recording Academy and Grammy Museum. Drexel Hill Middle School’s Jason Majerczak is a finalist for the Music Educator Award.
The award recognizes teachers who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education.
The winner will be announced during Grammy week later this month and will attend the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.
You must log in to post a comment.