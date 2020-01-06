EXCLUSIVE:Family Believes Mariner East Pipeline Construction Led To Water Being Contaminated With Chemicals Found In Jet Fuel
By CBS3 Staff
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A music teacher from Delaware County is in the running for a prestigious award presented by The Recording Academy and Grammy Museum. Drexel Hill Middle School’s Jason Majerczak is a finalist for the Music Educator Award.

The award recognizes teachers who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education.

The winner will be announced during Grammy week later this month and will attend the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

