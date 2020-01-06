PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are trying to identify an individual shown on surveillance video in connection to the murder of a 39-year-old man in South Philadelphia. Officials say Christopher Colanero died after suffering blunt force trauma on the 800 block of Reed Street on Dec. 21, around 10:30 p.m.
Surveillance video shows an individual carrying an umbrella under his arm and following Colanero.
Neighbors say Colanero grew up in South Philadelphia and lived a few blocks from the beating.
Police say the suspect is a dark-skinned man, with a medium to stocky build, wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket or sweatshirt with a light-colored design on the chest, gray sweat pants with light-colored rectangular markings on the knee area of each leg and light-colored athletic shoes with dark markings.
The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact police at 215-686-3334.
