CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Chester County has been ranked the richest county in Pennsylvania, according to financial news website 247wallst.com. They used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the median household income in over 2,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide to identify the richest county in each state.
According to the report, the median household income for a family in Chester County is $96,726 in comparison to a statewide average of $59,445.
Chester County has a poverty rate of 6.8% compared to the state average of 12.8%, and as of October 2019, an unemployment rate of 3.3% compared to the state average of 4.2%.
In Delaware, the richest county is New Castle County with a median household income of $70,996 compared to the state average of $65,627.
In New Jersey, Hunterdon County is the richest county in the state with the household income being $112,535 and the state average of $79,363.
