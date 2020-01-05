Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 62-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was stabbed a dozen times on Saturday in the Frankford section of the city. According to officials, the stabbing happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 4700 block of Tacony Street.
Police say the victim was stabbed 12 times throughout his torso.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition.
According to police, an arrest has been made in connection to the stabbing.
