  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMCollege Basketball
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMPaid Program
    5:00 PMEntertainers with Byron Allen
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 62-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was stabbed a dozen times on Saturday in the Frankford section of the city. According to officials, the stabbing happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 4700 block of Tacony Street.

Police say the victim was stabbed 12 times throughout his torso.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition.

According to police, an arrest has been made in connection to the stabbing.

Comments