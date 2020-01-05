AUDUBON, N.J. (CBS) —Officials in Camden County have announced an arrest in connection to the stabbing death of a beloved South Jersey deli owner. According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, Dyheam Williams has been charged with the murder of Jerome Pastore.
Williams, 18, is also facing unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose charges.
Witnesses say the incident happened just before 5 p.m. Friday after the suspect allegedly stole a tip jar off the counter inside of the Shamrock Delicatessen and Pastore chased the suspect across the street, where he was fatally stabbed.
The deli is closed this weekend and according to its marquee, it’ll reopen on Monday.
A picture of Pastore sits atop a GoFundMe page started by patron Angelia Taylor to help support his wife and children.
