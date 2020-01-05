PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local Jewish leaders are rising up against hate. They are standing in solidarity with the victims of recent anti-Semitic attacks in New Jersey and New York.

Attacks on Jewish communities are on the rise.

A machete attack at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York, injured five people on Dec. 22, including Joseph Neumann — whose family released a graphic photo of his injuries.

“Please stand up and stop this hatred,” said Nicky Cohen, the daughter of Josef Neumann — a victim in the Monsey attack.

More violence in Jersey City, where two shooters targeted a kosher market that left six dead, including a police officer.

“We need to make it clear that hate is not acceptable. Anti-Semitism is not acceptable and our community needs to stand together,” Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia Director Rabbi Batya Glazer said.

Glazer and the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia brought 150 people to New York City on Sunday for the No Hate No Fear Solidarity March.

“This is an opportunity for the community to stand together, to demonstrate our commitment to being one community. When voices of hate are not challenged they become normal,” Glazer said.

The march started in Manhattan and stretched nearly two miles over the Brooklyn Bridge and into Columbus Park.

A sign of togetherness after several other attacks on Jewish people in the last several days has prompted police in New York to increase its presence in Orthodox Jewish communities.

“There really is a commitment to demonstrating that we are standing together in solidarity with the entire Jewish community and with all communities that are the targets of hate,” Glazer said.