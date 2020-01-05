BREAKING:Eagles' magic runs out with 17-9 loss to Seahawks in NFL wild-card round
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze at a Waste Management facility in the city’s Holmesburg section. The fire was reported shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Sunday at the facility located on the 5200 block of Bleigh Avenue.

Officials say when firefighters arrived, they found the fire inside the building.

The fire grew to a two-alarm fire over an hour later at 7:55 p.m.

No word on injuries or what caused the fire.

Crews remain on scene fighting the blaze.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

