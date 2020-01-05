  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz’s postseason debut may already be over. Wentz is questionable to return to the Eagles’ Wild-Card game against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a head injury in the first quarter.

Wentz was seen in the medical tent on the sideline and then was escorted into the locker room. The Eagles say Wentz is being evaluated for a head injury.

The injury occurred after taking a hit from Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the first quarter.

Josh McCown, 40, is in as Eagles quarterback. McCown has never played in the postseason before.

