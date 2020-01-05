PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz’s postseason debut may already be over. Wentz is questionable to return to the Eagles’ Wild-Card game against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a head injury in the first quarter.
Wentz was seen in the medical tent on the sideline and then was escorted into the locker room. The Eagles say Wentz is being evaluated for a head injury.
Injury Update: QB Carson Wentz is being evaluated for a head injury and is questionable to return.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 5, 2020
The injury occurred after taking a hit from Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the first quarter.
Here’s the hit @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8ZwI0f7x7B
— Dan Koob CBS3 (@DanKoob) January 5, 2020
Josh McCown, 40, is in as Eagles quarterback. McCown has never played in the postseason before.
