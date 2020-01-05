



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson talks about getting a second dog in this week’s Pet Project. Two key points are that veterinary behaviors believe that dogs are better with companions and secondly, do not get another dog to fix a problem you had with your first dog.

Watch the video above for the full Pet Project interview.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Thames– A 1-to-2-year-old female orange cat who was rescued by the PSPCA’s humane law enforcement team.

She was originally very shut down upon rescue. But the team has been working with her and she’s made lots of improvements.

During feeding, she meows, approaches, and allows petting.

Cookie– An adult female pittie who was surrendered by her owners just before the holidays.

Cookie may take some time to adjust to a new home.

She was brought in with a large and small dog and may do best in a home with another dog.

She is recommended for adopters with some experience and for homes with children 10 or older.

Christian- He arrived at the shelter underweight and was low energy. He tolerated all handling, displayed no guarding behaviors and showed mild interest in other dogs.

Of course, as he gains weight his true personality will start to shine.