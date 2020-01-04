Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 47-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Center City, officials say. The incident happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. Friday on the 4100 block of Walnut Street.
Officials say the man was crossing the street in the middle of the block when he was struck by a 2014 Ford Focus traveling westbound.
The man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
