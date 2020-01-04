  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police say Jeremiah Collins-Lee was last seen at 3 p.m. Saturday on the 3600 block of Harrison Street in the city’s East Frankford section.

Jeremiah was last seen wearing a black Fornite pajama shirt with black pants and gray shoes.

(Credit: Philadelphia Police Department/CBS3)

He’s 5-foot and weighs 90 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Jeremiah’s location is urged to contact police at 215-686-3153.

