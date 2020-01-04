  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


AUDUBON, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Haddon Township are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to the stabbing death of a Camden County deli owner. Police say they responded to the Shamrock Delicatessen, located on South Davis Avenue in Audubon, New Jersey just before 5 p.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found Shamrock Delicatessen’s owner, 52-year-old Jerome Pastore across the street suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

On Saturday, officials released the photo of a man sought in connection with the investigation.

credit: Camden County Prosecutor’s Office

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-580-5950 or Haddon Township Police 856-833-6210.

