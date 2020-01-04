  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania-American Water Company has lifted the boil water advisory for residents in  Limerick Township. Officials issued the advisory Thursday afternoon for customers in the Royersford distribution system.

A malfunction caused the water pressure to drop, which increased the risk of disease-causing organisms in the water.

Officials say test results were collected and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection authorized lifting the advisory.

 

