PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As if Eagles fans needed another reason to get pumped for Sunday’s playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. The team posted a new hype video on their social media to get fans everywhere fired up.
The video, narrated by Delran, New Jersey native and two-time Women’s World Cup champion Carli Lloyd shows the roller coaster season the Birds were on, leading to their NFC East division title.
Now is all we need.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/QN6siGaDzc
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 4, 2020
Eagles-Seahawks Wild Card Predictions: Can Carson Wentz, Unheralded Birds Keep Magic Alive For Another Week?
The video recalls some people saying the Eagles were the “biggest disappointments this year in the NFL.” It also brought back comments made by Orlando Scandrick, who was very critical of the team after his release earlier this season.
But, it calls all of those moments “distractions,” and the focus should be placed on the here and now, because “now is all we need.”
The Eagles host the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday at 4:40 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.