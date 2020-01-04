PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local community is raising money for victims of the South Philadelphia explosion and fire. Eyewitness News was at Engine 20 on Cherry Street in Chinatown on Saturday.
Members of the Chinatown Community and Lions Club organized the fundraiser.
It’s been more than two weeks since the explosion and fire that left two people dead and several others without homes on South 8th Street.
South Philadelphia Community Devastated By Deadly Row Home Explosion That Killed Two ‘United As One’
“We are neighbors, we’re in Chinatown. Not too far from South Philly and especially when things happen we should help,” a Chinatown resident said.
Organizers say they’ll give all of the donated money to the councilmember of the affected district to distribute to victims.
You must log in to post a comment.