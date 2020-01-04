Comments
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Coca-Cola tractor-trailer slammed into the front of a home in Quakertown, Bucks County. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on the 600 block of East Broad Street.
Officials say the driver couldn’t see a turn because of heavy fog and then crashed right into the house.
A tow truck company safely removed the tractor-trailer.
No one was in the house at the time of the crash.
The driver suffered minor injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.