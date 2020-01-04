  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMTo Be Announced
    6:00 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:30 PMThe NFL Today
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Quakertown news


QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Coca-Cola tractor-trailer slammed into the front of a home in Quakertown, Bucks County. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on the 600 block of East Broad Street.

Officials say the driver couldn’t see a turn because of heavy fog and then crashed right into the house.

credit: Quakertown Borough Police Dept.

A tow truck company safely removed the tractor-trailer.

credit: Quakertown Borough Police Dept.

No one was in the house at the time of the crash.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Comments