PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have ruled a fire at a home in the city’s Mayfair section Saturday night arson. The fire broke out around 5 p.m. at a home on the 3200 block of Wellington Street.
Officials say a 37-year-old woman was at home with her 6-month-old twins when her house began to fill up with smoke.
An investigation found that a dog bed in the basement was set on fire and the back door was found unlocked.
Investigators deemed the fire arson at 7:14 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
