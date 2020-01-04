By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have ruled a fire at a home in the city’s Mayfair section Saturday night arson. The fire broke out around 5 p.m. at a home on the 3200 block of Wellington Street.

Officials say a 37-year-old woman was at home with her 6-month-old twins when her house began to fill up with smoke.

An investigation found that a dog bed in the basement was set on fire and the back door was found unlocked.

Investigators deemed the fire arson at 7:14 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

