PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are receiving support from someone who currently doesn’t even live on earth. Astronaut Christina Koch tweeted on Friday, saying she passes her free time in space watching football — among other things.
Koch posted a picture of herself watching the Eagles and ended it with the hashtag, “#FlyEaglesFly.”
It’s the weekend! The question I get the most up here is what do we do in our free time. For me it’s mostly photography, spending time with my crew, reading, and watching sports like surfing and football. Lately I’ve especially been a fan of Sundays. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/8Urv3j5CQf
— Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) January 3, 2020
“It’s the weekend! The question I get the most up here is what do we do in our free time. For me it’s mostly photography, spending time with my crew, reading, and watching sports like surfing and football. Lately I’ve especially been a fan of Sundays,” Koch tweeted.
The Eagles host the Seattle Seahawks at 4:40 p.m. Sunday in the NFC Wild Card round.
