



SALEM, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Two men are dead and a third is in critical condition after a triple shooting at a Salem motel. The Salem County Prosecutor’s Office says that one of the three victims is directly linked to the Salem Motor Lodge.

Salem police say they responded to the motel a little after 8 p.m. Thursday after a person called 911 to report gunshots.

Officers arrived to find 28-year-old Isa Hallman shot. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also discovered two other shooting victims were taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Kapri Taylor, 28, was pronounced dead at the hospital and a third victim, whose name police are not releasing, was transferred to Cooper Hospital in critical condition.

The three men had been staying at the motel, authorities said, and they were shot as they ran to the room where Hallman was found. The shots came from behind a fence line adjacent to the motor lodge, authorities said.

The shootings came one night after gunfire was exchanged through the door of another room at the motel. One person suffered a hand wound in that incident, but their name and further details on that shooting have not been released.

Police have not said how all three men are connected.

Authorities are still hunting for the gunman.

CBS3’s Cleve Bryan contributed to this report.

