BRICK, N.J. (CBS) — Eight teenagers were arrested after police say they were involved in a fight at an apartment complex in Brick Township. The incident happed around 3:45 p.m. on Friday at the Maple Leaf apartment complex located on the 200 block of Sawmill Road.
Police say officers responded to reports of a fight in progress and found a group of six to eight juveniles engaged in a dispute. According to police, a teen girl walked away from an officer’s order to stop and then spit on the officer. She was placed under arrest.
According to police, the crowd grew to more than a dozen people. Police say two teens threatened to kill the officers while others made threatening remarks. An officer was struck by a teen and suffered minor injuries, police say.
Seven additional teens were arrested. Police say they’re all residents of the apartment complex.
All of the people arrested were between the ages of 14 and 17. Their charges ranged from inciting a riot to aggravated assault, resisting arrest, obstruction, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. Police have not released their identities since they’re juveniles.
