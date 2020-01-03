PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lincoln Financial Field will see increased security measures for the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game amid rising tensions in Iran and the Middle East. Philadelphia police say they have not received any credible threats.
Out of an abundance of caution, the department has deployed additional resources to key locations.
“The Philadelphia Police Department will continue to monitor the ongoing events in Iran and the Middle East. While there are no credible threats to our city at this time, out of an abundance of caution, we have deployed additional resources to key locations,” the department said in a statement.
Police already had increased security measures in place for the game but those will be heightened further. Specifics were not released.
The additional measures come as police throughout the city continue to keep a close eye on synagogues and places of worship after last week’s stabbing at a Hanukkah celebration in New York state and a shooting at a church in Texas.
Iran is promising “crushing revenge” after Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. drone strike at Baghdad’s International Airport.
