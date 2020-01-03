



PHILADELPHIA (CBS 3)- They didn’t make it easy, but in the end Doug Pederson and the Eagles clinched the NFC East and set themselves up to host the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The meeting is the second for the teams this season, with Seattle winning the Week 12 matchup, 17-9.

Though it seems impossible, the Eagles are actually even more banged up than last time. Wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor missed the first game entirely, while both tackle Lane Johnson and guard Brandon Brooks exited early. Those injuries showed up in the box score, particularly in Carson Wentz’s performance. The quarterback had one of his worst games of the season with four turnovers (2 INT, 2 fumbles) and a 5.6 yards per attempt average.

Now, the Eagles enter Sunday with more glaring injuries. Brooks is out after suffering a shoulder injury in last week’s game against the Giants. Reliable tight end Zach Ertz missed last week’s game due to rib and back injuries, and there have been reports he has a lacerated spleen. And rookie running back Miles Sanders, who was an integral part of the team’s four-game winning streak to end the year, is dealing with a sprained ankle. Still, SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein believes in the Eagles, in large part because of the play of quarterback Carson Wentz and the young players who have stepped up to help.

“Carson Wentz threw for 4,000 yards, the first time in Eagles history they had a 4,000-yard passer. And he had no receiver over 500 yards,” said Hartstein. “He did it with Dallas Goedert, with Greg Ward. He’s got Boston Scott, who ran for three touchdowns last week.”

Wentz has been nearly flawless in his play over the course of the last month, throwing for 1,199 yards and nine touchdowns with zero interceptions in the four victories. His play has gotten the Eagles this far, and he is matched up against a quarterback who has had to do a lot of heavy lifting for his team himself in Russell Wilson.

Though the Seahawks haven’t endured nearly the same level of injury issues that the Eagles have this season, they have suffered their share. The team’s top three running backs and top two tight ends are all now on injured reserve. But Wilson has been masterful throughout the season, completing 66 percent of his passes for over 4,100 yards and 31 touchdowns. His play, and the overall health of Seattle’s defense, has the team entering Sunday as 1.5-point road favorites. But, according to Hartstein, that may be more advantageous to the Eagles from a trends perspective.

“So many interesting angles with this game. The Eagles, in the role of an underdog, 5-0 against the spread the last two years as a playoff underdog,” said Hartstein. “And in this wild-card round, home dogs are 16-7-1 against the spread all-time.”

Good news for the Eagles right? Well, while that trend is promising, Hartstein also points out that the Seahawks have been almost unbelievably good on the road recently.

“Then you look at the other side, these Seahawks have been much better on the road,” said Hartstein. “They’ve already won in Philadelphia, 10-3-1 against the number their last 14 road games.”

With all of that said, Hartstein believes the Eagles will find a way to win as underdogs once more. He points to Seattle’s biggest weakness on defense as the key reason why.

“Look at this Seattle rush defense, 172 yards per game the last three weeks, 5.7 yards per carry,” said Hartstein. “I think if Miles Sanders can give it a go, help out Boston Scott, they can keep the chains moving and keep this game tight and possibly win.”

The Eagles and Seahawks cap off the Wild Card weekend of action with kickoff slated for 4:40 p.m. EST.

