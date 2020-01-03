  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Dover police say an undocumented immigrant wanted for raping a 6-year-old girl has been arrested in South Carolina. Police say 34-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez was taken into custody on Thursday.

The FBI contacted Dover police and the U.S. Marshal’s First State Fugitive Task Force on New Year’s Eve after receiving a tip that Hernandez was in Beaufort County.

Hernandez, who is not a legal resident of the United States, had been wanted for second-degree rape of a minor since October 2018.

Hernandez is accused of raping a then 6-year-old girl in March 2011. Police learned of the allegations after the victim disclosed the incident to a school therapist.

After authorities conducted a forensic interview and reviewed other evidence, detectives obtained a warrant for second-degree rape for Hernandez.

Police say Hernandez’s location was unknown for some time and that it was possible he returned to Mexico.

Hernandez is currently awaiting extradition to Delaware.

