DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Dover police say an undocumented immigrant wanted for raping a 6-year-old girl has been arrested in South Carolina. Police say 34-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez was taken into custody on Thursday.
The FBI contacted Dover police and the U.S. Marshal’s First State Fugitive Task Force on New Year’s Eve after receiving a tip that Hernandez was in Beaufort County.
Hernandez, who is not a legal resident of the United States, had been wanted for second-degree rape of a minor since October 2018.
Hernandez is accused of raping a then 6-year-old girl in March 2011. Police learned of the allegations after the victim disclosed the incident to a school therapist.
After authorities conducted a forensic interview and reviewed other evidence, detectives obtained a warrant for second-degree rape for Hernandez.
Police say Hernandez’s location was unknown for some time and that it was possible he returned to Mexico.
Hernandez is currently awaiting extradition to Delaware.
