PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he’s waiting on medical results before deciding whether right tackle Lane Johnson and tight end Zach Ertz will play in Sunday’s playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. Johnson and Ertz were limited at practice Thursday at the NovaCare Complex.
Johnson is dealing with an ankle injury and Ertz is suffering from a fractured rib and a reported lacerated kidney.
Eagles-Seahawks Wild Card Predictions: Can Carson Wentz, Unheralded Birds Keep Magic Alive For Another Week?
Pederson said an update on their conditions will come soon.
“Lane is still working. He’s a tough guy, he really wants to play in this football game, we’re gonna find out more today and see where he’s at the end of the day before we put out the report. He’s working to play in this football game,” Pederson said. “Zach, he’s still not cleared for contact. He will work a little bit on the side again like he’s done this week, but we’re waiting on a few doctor results tomorrow.”
Miles Sanders says he is definitely playing on Sunday #Eagles
— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 3, 2020
Both Ertz and Johnson are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
There is some good news on the Eagles’ injury front, however. Rookie running back Miles Sanders told reporters Friday he will be playing Sunday after suffering an ankle injury in this past Sunday’s win against the New York Giants.
You must log in to post a comment.