2-Alarm Fire Damages Shopping Center In East Marlborough Township





EAST MARLBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A two-alarm fire damaged a shopping center in Chester County overnight. Firefighters rushed to the Willowdale Town Center on Unionville Road in East Marlborough Township, just before 2:30 a.m. Friday.

When crews arrived, they found flames through the roof of one of the businesses. Soon after, crews struck a second alarm to get more manpower to the scene. It took about 100 firefighters to get the flames under control.

“Crews got the fire under control within about 40 minutes, now they are just going through an extensive overhaul,” Chester County Chief Fire Marshal John Weer said.

Some of the businesses at the shopping center include the Sovana Bistro, a nail salon, and an attorney’s office.

Fire officials say the flames engulfed the first and second floors of the restaurant. The smoke extended to the nail salon but most of the flames were contained to the bistro.

Officials say the damage is significant.

There’s also a building across that was not impacted.

Well-known restaurant in East Marlborough Township, Chester County, goes up in flames early this morning. Fortunately, no injuries, but major damage left behind. Live report at 6:30am on @CBSPhilly. 📸: Avondale Fire Company pic.twitter.com/EqSoWf2E3p — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) January 3, 2020

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.