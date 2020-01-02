Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re feeling more tired than normal today, you are not alone. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says 45% of adults report feeling unusually fatigued on the day they return to work in January.
That makes it the second sleepiest day of the year.
New Year’s Day is number one, with 57% saying they are “extremely tired” or “somewhat tired.”
