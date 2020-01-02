BREAKING:SEPTA Train With 90 People Onboard Strikes Vehicle In Montgomery County
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A SEPTA train with 90 people onboard struck a vehicle in Montgomery County on Thursday morning. The accident happened around 9:50 a.m. at South and Paxson Avenues, just north of the Jenkinton-Wyncote Station in Wyncote.

According to SEPTA, the Warminster Regional Rail Line train was heading into Philadelphia when it hit the vehicle.

(credit: CBS3)

The driver was transported to an area hospital. There is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries at this time.

No one on the train was injured.

Passengers are being transferred to a different train.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

