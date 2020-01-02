Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A SEPTA train with 90 people onboard struck a vehicle in Montgomery County on Thursday morning. The accident happened around 9:50 a.m. at South and Paxson Avenues, just north of the Jenkinton-Wyncote Station in Wyncote.
Warminster: Inbound train #425 is canceled due to a train striking a vehicle near Jenkintown-Wyncote Station.
— SEPTA (@SEPTA) January 2, 2020
According to SEPTA, the Warminster Regional Rail Line train was heading into Philadelphia when it hit the vehicle.
The driver was transported to an area hospital. There is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries at this time.
No one on the train was injured.
Passengers are being transferred to a different train.

