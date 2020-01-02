BREAKING:Men Who Wore Blackface During Mummers Parade Expelled, Banned From Future Events
By CBS3 Staff
LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Thousands of people in the Limerick Township area need to boil their water tonight. Pennsylvania-American Water issued a boil water advisory Thursday afternoon for customers in the Royersford distribution system.

Credit: CBS3

A malfunction caused the water pressure to drop, which increases the risk of disease-causing organisms in the water.

You should boil the water for at least one minute and let it cool before using it.

You can also bring a container to fill up water to the Limerick Township building — at 640 North Lewis Road — the Limerick Diner and outside the Giant and Target on Ridge Pike.

