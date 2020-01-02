Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Students in the Philadelphia School District return from winter break on Thursday, but two elementary schools will remain closed due to asbestos concerns. Officials hope to re-open McClure and Carnell Elementary schools by Monday.
Both have been closed since Dec. 20 after officials found damage to pipe insulation that contains asbestos.
Parents with students at McClure are invited to a town hall meeting Thursday night.
A town hall meeting will be held Friday for parents with children at Carnell.
