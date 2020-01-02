  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Fiji Nail Salon, Haverford Township Police, Havertown News


HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Haverford Township police released surveillance video on Thursday showing parts of a terrifying hold-up at a Delaware County business. It shows three men with guns forcing the owner of Fiji Nail Salon in Havertown into his shop late on New Year’s Eve.

(credit: Haverford Township Police)

The men tied up the victim and members of his family and then ransacked the place.

The victims managed to free themselves.

The owner had facial injuries and went to the hospital.

The search for those armed intruders continues.

