By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:FDA, Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The FDA has issued new nutrition label guidelines to address serving sizes of foods. Nutrition labels will now have two columns, one showing the nutrition facts for a single serving and the other showing nutrition facts for the entire package.

The new label guidelines will help clear confusion on the exact calorie count contained in an entire package of food.

The new rule went into effect Jan. 1 for manufacturers with $10 million or more in annual food sales.

Manufacturers with less than $10 million in annual food sales will have an additional year to comply.

