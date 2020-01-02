Comments
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A 50-year-old New Castle County man has been arrested after police say he attempted to poison a coworker after an argument. Police in Newark announced the arrest of Curtis Malloy on Thursday in connection to an incident from April 10, 2019.
Police say Malloy poured isopropyl alcohol into a coworker’s drink after they got into an argument at a business on the 300 block of Markus Court in Newark.
Investigators say the woman did not drink the beverage after she noticed a strange smell similar to “Pine-Sol cleaning solution.”
Malloy resigned after the incident.
Malloy was arrested on Monday. He’s facing one count of felony adulteration.
