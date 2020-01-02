Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A box truck overturned on I-95 in Philadelphia, snarling traffic Thursday morning. It happened just before 7:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes, approaching the Commodore Barry Bridge.
The off-ramp to the Commodore Barry Bridge was partially blocked and only one lane was open.
CRASH: I-95 SB at RT-322. The off-ramp to the Commodore Barry Bridge is partially blocked and only 1 lane is open on I-95 South. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/QWYKBbZEsH
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) January 2, 2020
The box truck has since been moved to the side.
It’s unclear what the box truck was carrying or if anyone was injured.
There is no word on what caused the crash.
