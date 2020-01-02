  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A box truck overturned on I-95 in Philadelphia, snarling traffic Thursday morning. It happened just before 7:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes, approaching the Commodore Barry Bridge.

The off-ramp to the Commodore Barry Bridge was partially blocked and only one lane was open.

The box truck has since been moved to the side.

It’s unclear what the box truck was carrying or if anyone was injured.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

