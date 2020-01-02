  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was injured after a hit-and-run crash on Roosevelt Boulevard overnight. Police say two vehicles collided on the Boulevard at Mascher Street, around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

One of the drivers fled the scene and the vehicle was later found unoccupied at Roosevelt Boulevard and Smylie Road.

Images from the Citizen App show one of the vehicles at the scene.

Credit: Citizen App

The injured person was taken to Einstein and is stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

