PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was injured after a hit-and-run crash on Roosevelt Boulevard overnight. Police say two vehicles collided on the Boulevard at Mascher Street, around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
One of the drivers fled the scene and the vehicle was later found unoccupied at Roosevelt Boulevard and Smylie Road.
Images from the Citizen App show one of the vehicles at the scene.
The injured person was taken to Einstein and is stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
