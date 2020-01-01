PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The South Philadelphia String Band took home first place in its Mummers division Wednesday, a year after three members of their mummer family were killed in a crash. Dennis Polandro Jr., Joseph Ferry and Kelly Wiseley were killed when a suspect involved in a police chase hit their vehicle in a head-on collision on Jan. 2, 2019.
Ferry and Wiseley had just gotten engaged over Christmas before the crash. Polandro Jr. and Ferry were members of the South Philadelphia String Band.
Keith Campbell, who had been stabbed between 15 and 20 times at the time of the crash, was charged in their deaths.
On Wednesday, the South Philadelphia String Band finished first in the String Band Division with a total score of 96.35. Quaker City came in second with 94.90 total points and Fralinger finished third with 93.10 points.
In the Wench Brigade Division, River Front took home the top spot with 413 points, with Oregon NYA (376) finishing in second, followed by JHJ Saints (321).
Murray won the Comic Division with 6,280 points, Good Timers (2,750) came in second and Landi finished third (1,960).
