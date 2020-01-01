PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several families around the Philadelphian region rang in the new year with new babies. Dozens of babies were born overnight on the first day of January 2020.

Baby Lucian was born at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday at Virtua Hospital in Burlington County, becoming a first baby delivered in the new decade.

Another baby ringing in 2020 was Mirabel Rose, born at 12:31 a.m. at Virtua Camden.

At Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health, Andy Le and Aileen Pena welcomed their first baby, Ayden, at 2 a.m.

“I’m excited that he’s here,” Le said.

“I was actually due on the 14th. He came early. I didn’t expect him to come this early,” Pena said.

The couple’s big family was celebrating the first day of 2020 with little Ayden, who weighed five pounds, 12 ounces.

“He looks just like his dad,” Pena said.

Right after Ayden, Jay Wise was born at Abington at 2 a.m.

“It’s beyond belief. I think there’s going to be a lot of years to come where we’re going to have parties in his honor for that day. It’ll be a great day, something extra special,” Lauren Wise said.

Wise, who already has three daughters, says she’s relieved to finally have a boy.

“I’m sure he’ll be doted on. He’ll be like a little prince,” she said.

Wise says she rang in the new year at home with the family banging pots and pans in between contractions and then it was off to the hospital to welcome 2020 with a special delivery.

“He decided to make his grand appearance,” Wise said.

Wise says Jay is the first boy in the family. In addition to her three daughters, she has all sisters.

UNICEF estimates 10,000 babies were born around the country on the first day of 2020 — almost 4,000 more around the world.