By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an officer was injured in a collision with a vehicle in North Philadelphia Wednesday night. The accident happened on the 2200 North Broad Street in North Philadelphia around 9:15 p.m.

Police say the officer was driving with the vehicle’s lights and sirens on when the collision happened. There is no word on what led to the crash.

Credit: CBS3

Police say both the officer and other driver were taken to Temple University to be checked out. They are both in stable condition.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

